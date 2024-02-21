Closing of school year set on May 31 -- DepEd

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO---The Department of Education (DepEd) announced on Wednesday that the end of the school year (SY) for educational institutions under its jurisdiction will be May 31, 2024.

The agency said the move is in accordance with the amended school calendar contained in DepEd Order No. 3, series of 2024 dated February 19.

The order gradually shifts back the SY schedules to the April-May school break observed before the Covid-19 pandemic.

Under the order, were advised by the Deped to conduct all end-of-school-year rites such as graduation exercises and moving up rites from May 29 to 31.

After the June 1- July 26 school break, SY 2024-2025 will start on July 29 and end on May 16, 2025.

The adjustments were made in response to the petitions to gradually revert the school calendar to a pre-pandemic setup, as well as the results of consultations with various stakeholders and a study conducted by the Philippine Normal University (PNU).

The PNU's study, titled "Analysis of the Basic Education School Year Calendar of the Philippines: Inputs to Policy," compared different basic education school calendars in Asia.