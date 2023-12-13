Cloudstaff ends 2023 with epic musical treat, amazing prizes

CIUDAD DE VICTORIA, Bulacan—Business process outsourcing company Cloudstaff went all out for this year’s Roar 3, a grand party for all its employees around the world.

Cloudstaff gathered a crowd of 20,000 at the largest indoor stadium in the world - the Philippine Arena in Bocaue, Bulacan on December 9, 2023.

It was raining prizes and overflowing talent as Cloudstaff Chief Executive Officer Lloyd Ernst led the fun and excitement.

“[Roar 3] is about delivering an experience for Cloudstaffers who have made 2023 an amazing year for the company,” Ernst shared.

Ernst said that Cloudstaff has added numerous achievements this year with the opening of new offices, getting clients in new countries, opening of an artificial intelligence department, and the expansion of its university.

Ernst showed off his singing prowess during the karaoke sing-along accompanied by music from the versatile Manila Philharmonic Orchestra with their version of "stadium karaoke" with the crowd singing along.

Then, it rained cheers when Lola Amour took centerstage and sang their popular hits “Raining in Manila” and “Fallen.”

Then, Cloudstaffers felt nostalgia when OPM icon Ely Buendia, frontman of the iconic band Eraserheads, sang classic 90s songs including “Pare Ko” and “Ang Huling El Bimbo.”

Stormtroopers from Star Wars also made an appearance during the event.

Organized by its very own Events Team led by Maxwell Cabie-Samson, Cloudstaff went all out with its raffle prizes with staff winning iPhones, two solar installations perfect for work-from-home staff, cash prizes as much as ₱50,000, and a brand new Mitsubishi Mirage. Cloudstaff guests in attendance also won cash prizes.

“In 2024, Cloudstaff will continue to expand in other markets, in other countries, and other geographies and we will bring global creators to the Philippines,” Ernst shared.

Cloudstaff has been awarded as one of the "Best Company to Work for in Asia 2023” by HR Asia for three consecutive years now.

The HR Asia Best Companies to Work for in Asia Awards is an awards recognition program for organizations that have been identified by their employees as one of Asia’s employers of choice and ascertain the best employers to work for.

Ernst established Cloudstaff in 2005 initially focusing on software development for Western markets. It started with only 10 staff and grew to almost 6,000 staff to date with clients from all parts of the world.

Cloudstaff offices are located in Australia, London, India, the US, and the Philippines including Clark, Angeles City, Tarlac, Pasig City, Makati City, Cebu City, Davao, and Baguio.

Know more about Cloudstaff here: https://www.cloudstaff.com and if you wish to join them, log into jobs.cloudstaff.com.