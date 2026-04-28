Cloudstaff launches 'Powerplay' sportsfest

It’s game on for Cloudstaff as the company swaps office desks for courts, arenas, and digital battlegrounds in its annual sports fest called “Powerplay.”

Fresh off the rollout of P150M employee bonuses, Cloudstaff is doubling down on celebration by championing teamwork, wellness, and family time.

The firm's sports event started on April 25, 2026 at The Hustle Fitness Gym, where employees and their families gathered for an opening ceremony that felt like a festival.

Powerplay will start on May 2, with simultaneous competitions set to take place across Cloudstaff’s locations in Clark, Makati, Ortigas, Cebu, Davao, Baguio, and Bacolod.

The games will run until the closing ceremonies scheduled on June 20, 2026.

Participants will compete in basketball, volleyball, badminton, pickleball, table tennis, and the popular mobile game Mobile Legends, reflecting both traditional and modern competitive interests within the workforce.

Cloudstaff Human Resources Head Med Gelacio said the sports fest is more than just games. "It’s a reflection of the company’s commitment to work-life balance."

“We want our employees to feel valued not just for their work, but as individuals with families and lives outside the office,” she added.

One of the highlights of the opening ceremonies was the “Little Mister and Miss Muses,” where employees' children took part in a lively competition.

Cloudstaff said it continues to position itself as an employer that values professional excellence and personal fulfillment, with activities that foster community, health, and inclusivity across its workforce.