Cloudstaff releases P150M bonus to employees

usiness process outsourcing company Cloudstaff has distributed a total of P150 million in bonuses to its employees.

The firm said the move reinforces an approach that links business growth with employee benefits.

The payout, released through the Cloudstaff Investors Club, covered staff across departments and roles and funded directly by the company, separate from client accounts.

The program is structured to prioritize employees outside of top management, directing the full amount to the wider workforce.

Founder and CEO Lloyd Ernst said the distribution reflects a long-standing policy of sharing company gains with workers who contribute to daily operations.

Ernst said the Investors Club evaluates employees based on several factors, including tenure, client feedback, and participation in internal activities such as training, staff groups, and corporate initiatives.

Rather than focusing only on output, the program includes engagement and consistency as part of its criteria.

Employees who contribute across these areas qualify for a share of the payout.

The Investors Club Gala on April 10, 2010 marked the release of this year’s bonuses and outlined the company’s direction in the coming years.

Cloudstaff said it is preparing for a possible public offering or liquidity event within three to five years.

According to Ernst, similar distributions are expected as the company grows, with the Investors Club positioned as a continuing program tied to long-term performance.

Alongside the announcement, Cloudstaff opened hiring across the Philippines, Colombia, India, and Sri Lanka.

The company is recruiting for roles in customer service, finance, IT, creative work, back-office support, and other specialized functions.

Applicants are encouraged to explore opportunities through the company’s careers platform or log on to https://jobs.cloudstaff.com/.

Cloudstaff provides outsourcing and staffing services supported by its internal technology and training systems. It operates multiple delivery centers across several countries and supports remote work in dozens of cities.

The company's clients are primarily based in the United States, Australia, and the United Kingdom, covering a range of industries and functions.