Cloudstaff Roar 5 shakes PH Arena with 28K attendees

Business process outsourcing company Cloudstaff’s year-end party roared into life at the Philippine Arena with a crowd of 28,000 Cloudstaffers and guests.
Cloudstaff’s Roar 5 delivered a star-studded lineup that kept the arena thundering with excitement from start to finish.
The chart-topping P-pop sensation BINI lit up the stage with their signature choreography and hit songs, sending the crowd into a frenzy.
Rock favorites Spongecola also delivered an explosive performance that had Cloudstaffers singing along at the top of their lungs.
Adding a touch of grandeur to the night, the Philharmonic Orchestra delivered stunning symphonic numbers, elevating the event with rich, cinematic sound. The fusion of pop, rock, and orchestral performances gave Roar 5 a uniquely immersive and unforgettable musical experience.
One major highlight of the event is when Cloudstaff Chief Executive Officer Lloyd Ernst stepped into the spotlight for a surprise song number that left the crowd cheering. His performance showcased not only his showmanship but also the company’s tight-knit, people-first culture.
Cloudstaff also raised the bar with its raffle prizes this year as one lucky Cloudstaffer drove home with a brand-new Toyota Raize, the grandest prize of the night.
Other major prizes included a motorcycle, cash prizes, and premium gadgets.
Beyond the entertainment and prizes, Roar 5 reflected Cloudstaff’s deep appreciation for its workforce.
Bringing 28,000 people together under one roof, the event showcased Cloudstaff’s dynamic community and its commitment to recognizing the hard work, resilience, and passion of its staff.
Established by Ernst in 2005, Cloudstaff is committed to providing exceptional workforce solutions to businesses worldwide. With a focus on employee well-being and community engagement, Cloudstaff aims to be the number one workplace in the Philippines.
Cloudstaff offices are located in Australia, London, and the Philippines including Clark, Angeles City, Pasig City, Makati City, Ortigas Center, Cebu City, Baguio City, and Davao City.