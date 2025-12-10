Cloudstaff Roar 5 shakes PH Arena with 28K attendees

Business process outsourcing company Cloudstaff’s year-end party roared into life at the Philippine Arena with a crowd of 28,000 Cloudstaffers and guests.

Cloudstaff’s Roar 5 delivered a star-studded lineup that kept the arena thundering with excitement from start to finish.

The chart-topping P-pop sensation BINI lit up the stage with their signature choreography and hit songs, sending the crowd into a frenzy.

Rock favorites Spongecola also delivered an explosive performance that had Cloudstaffers singing along at the top of their lungs.

Adding a touch of grandeur to the night, the Philharmonic Orchestra delivered stunning symphonic numbers, elevating the event with rich, cinematic sound. The fusion of pop, rock, and orchestral performances gave Roar 5 a uniquely immersive and unforgettable musical experience.

One major highlight of the event is when Cloudstaff Chief Executive Officer Lloyd Ernst stepped into the spotlight for a surprise song number that left the crowd cheering. His performance showcased not only his showmanship but also the company’s tight-knit, people-first culture.

Cloudstaff also raised the bar with its raffle prizes this year as one lucky Cloudstaffer drove home with a brand-new Toyota Raize, the grandest prize of the night.

Other major prizes included a motorcycle, cash prizes, and premium gadgets.

Beyond the entertainment and prizes, Roar 5 reflected Cloudstaff’s deep appreciation for its workforce.