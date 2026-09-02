Cloudstaff treats staff, families at Aqua Planet

Cloudstaff fulfills its goal of becoming the “Number 1 Workplace in the Philippines,” bringing more than 10,500 Cloudstaffers and their families together for a three-day celebration filled with fun, appreciation, prizes, and major surprises.

The business process outsourcing (BPO) company’s NEON 2026 celebration took over Aqua Planet in Clark on August 22, 23, and 29.

The event gathered Cloudstaff employees from the National Capital Region (NCR) and Central Luzon for one of the biggest legs of the annual program.

The three-day celebration is part of NEON 2026, which has been held across four countries this year.

In Clark, employees and their families were treated to activities and entertainment designed to recognize their contributions while strengthening camaraderie within the Cloudstaff community.

The final leg on August 29, 2026 continued despite the non-stop rain, with Cloudstaffers staying on-site and enjoying the festivities as the company rolled out more surprises, prizes and announcements.

Among the prizes given away during the celebration were iPhone Pro Max units, iPads, and cash prizes worth ₱50,000 and ₱100,000, adding to the excitement of the event.

For Cloudstaff, NEON 2026 goes beyond entertainment.

CSX Director Toby Longhurst said the annual gathering is the company’s way of showing appreciation to the employees who work hard every day and help power businesses around the world.

“Every year we want to show our appreciation to Cloudstaffers,” Longhurst said.

He added that the company also wants to recognize the families behind its employees, acknowledging their role in supporting Cloudstaffers in their work.

“We want to give an appreciation to our Cloudstaffers, not only them but to their families as well,” he said.

Longhurst reiterated Cloudstaff’s commitment to building a workplace where employees are cared for, respected and appreciated.

“When you go to Cloudstaff, you’re going to be looked after, respected, and appreciated,” he said.

The company’s commitment to employee experience was further highlighted through a major announcement during the August 29 finale: a special event set for December 5, featuring Filipino pop group SB19 as a special guest.

With its large-scale employee celebrations, substantial prizes and continued focus on its people and their families, Cloudstaff is reinforcing its goal to be the Number 1 Workplace in the Philippines, one where employees are not only recognized for what they do, but also celebrated for who they are.

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