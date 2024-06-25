Cloudy skies, rain showers to prevail over parts of PH Tuesday

MANILA – The easterlies will bring rain showers and cloudy skies in most parts of the country Tuesday, the weather bureau said.

Scattered rain showers and thunderstorms will prevail over Eastern Visayas, Central Visayas, Caraga, Bicol Region, Romblon, Palawan, and Quezon.

These areas may experience moderate to heavy rains, likely resulting in flash floods or landslides, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said.

"The rest of the country will have warm and humid weather, with isolated rain showers likely in the afternoon or evening," PAGASA forecaster Rhea Torres said.

Torres added that no weather disturbance was seen to affect the country.

"It is possible that the easterlies will continue to prevail for the next few days, bringing rains, especially over the eastern section of the country," she said.

Meanwhile, light to moderate winds and slight to moderate seas still prevail across the archipelago. (PNA)