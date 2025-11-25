CL’s most wanted person arrested

The most wanted person in Central Luzon and eight other individuals were arrested in several police operations in Pampanga.

The Arayat police arrested the region’s Rank 1 Most Wanted Person in Barangay Talon Uno, Las Piñas City recently.

The suspect has three arrest warrants for murder cases and listed as a top target at the provincial and municipal levels.

In Barangay Plazang Luma, Arayat, the town police served a warrant of arrest against a theft suspect.

Separate operations conducted by th Lubao police and the 302nd Maneuver Company of Regional Mobile Force Battalion 3 led to the arrest of two individuals wanted for acts of lasciviousness and theft in Barangays Remedios and San Antonio respectively.

A 49-year-old man who had a 17-year-old warrant for violation of Batas Pambansa Blg. 22 was arrested in Barangay San Rafael, Macabebe, through an operation conducted by the Macabebe police and the 1st Provincial Mobile Force Company.

Policemen from the Pampanga 2nd Provincial Mobile Force Company also arrested a 50-year-old man in Barangay Tabun, Mabalacat City, after he was flagged down for not wearing a helmet.

The officers said the suspect yielded a firearm and two grams of shabu.

In Sto. Tomas, two persons were arrested in Barangay San Vicente for illegal drugs.

Police confiscated from the suspects three grams of shabu worth P20,400.

Another drug person was arrested in Barangay Bancal, Guagua, after police responded to an alarm and scandal incident.

Officers said they recovered 0.8 grams of suspected shabu worth P5,440 and a bladed weapon from the suspect.