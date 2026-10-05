CL's top wanted persons nabbed in 4 days: PRO 3

Police in Central Luzon arrested all 10 individuals tagged as the region's most wanted persons for October within four days.

Brigadier General Jess Mendez, director of Police Regional Office III, said the arrests were carried out through intelligence gathering and coordinated operations by police units across Region 3.

He added that the arrested suspects were involved in serious charges including murder, statutory rape and rape.

Mendez said the latest accomplishment was the seventh time this year that PRO 3 accounted for all 10 regional most wanted persons in a month.

Similar accomplishments were recorded in March, April, June, July, August and September.

The PRO 3 director credited the arrests to the sharing of information among police units, close monitoring of wanted persons and timely operations.

ìAccounting for all our Top 10 Regional Most Wanted Persons within the first four days of October shows what our personnel can accomplish through intelligence, coordination, and determined police work,î Mendez said.

ìOur work does not stop here. We will continue to pursue other wanted persons. Those who try to evade the law should not expect to find refuge anywhere in Central Luzon,î he added.

Mendez urged the public to provide information that may help authorities in locating other wanted persons.

He reminded residents to use Unified 911 for emergencies requiring immediate police assistance.