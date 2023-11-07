Clubs and Orgs: Instruments of Unity, Not Divisions

In this fast-paced world where divisions seem increasingly commonplace, the subject of unity is more critical than ever. Clubs and organizations, by their very nature, are meant to unite, not divide. They exist to serve as channels for shared interests, to provide support networks, and to foster camaraderie among their members. Yet, what happens when these same entities become catalysts for discord instead of unity?

I recently had the opportunity to attend the induction of officers and new members of a local media association. As I took in the room, I saw familiar faces from various press clubs. While it was heartening to see so many dedicated professionals in one place, it was also unsettling to sense an undercurrent of tension that hinted at a longstanding faction between two known organizations in the province.

Press clubs, akin to any other organizations, are inherently designed to unite. They bring together individuals with mutual goals, forming a collective identity that should ideally strengthen their profession. However, when disagreements, arguments, and, unfortunately, violations occur, these organizations can quickly devolve into arenas of division.

This raises an important question: is it necessary to be part of a club or organization? The answer, I believe, is not as straightforward as it might seem. Membership in such groups can certainly provide benefits such as networking opportunities, resources, and a sense of belonging. Yet, it is also true that they are not indispensable for success or survival in any field.

Take, for instance, in law school. It is often said that fraternities can help you survive the grueling journey to becoming a lawyer. However, this is not always the case. My compadre, a successful lawyer, did not join any fraternity due to his health conditions. Yet, he managed to navigate the shark-infested waters of law school adeptly. He did so by forging relationships with individuals across various fraternities, turning the perceived disadvantage into an advantage.

This example underscores the idea that it's not the clubs or organizations themselves that determine our success or contribute to our sense of community. Instead, it's the relationships and connections we form, whether within or outside these formal structures. We must remember that organizations are merely platforms that can facilitate these relationships, but they are not the only avenues available.

Clubs and organizations should strive to remain as platforms for unification and not become breeding grounds for severance. They should encourage diversity and embrace differences among their members. These polarities can, after all, enhance the richness of discussion and widen the scope of their collective knowledge.

In the realm of journalism, integrity and ethical standards are the pillars that uphold the trust between media professionals and the public. However, there are instances when individuals within the media industry fail to maintain these essential principles, resulting in their expulsion from reputable organizations. What happens next is a matter of concern, as some expelled individuals choose to regroup and form their own associations, leading to comparisons with the historical narrative of British convicts being deported to Australia.

When individuals are expelled from established clubs or media organizations due to ethical violations, their reputation takes a significant hit. In an attempt to avoid further humiliation and regain a sense of legitimacy, some ousted individuals may band together and form their own associations. These alliances often present themselves as alternatives to the mainstream, claiming to offer a fresh perspective or championing freedom of speech.

Knowing that they lack the credibility and trust associated with established media outlets, they may resort to sensationalism, misinformation, or even propaganda to attract attention and gain a following. In doing so, they exploit the public's vulnerability and play with their emotions, potentially exacerbating divisions within society.

However, it is important to distinguish between individuals who are kicked out from a press club due to ethical violations and those who voluntarily choose to leave the club for their own reasons. The circumstances surrounding someone's decision to depart can vary widely, and it would be unfair to paint all departures with the same broad brush. Some journalists may choose to leave a press club due to ideological differences, conflicts of interest, or a desire to explore new opportunities. In such cases, it is crucial to consider each situation on its merits, rather than assuming unethical behavior. However, regardless of the reasons for departure, journalists must still be held accountable for their actions and adhere to ethical standards in their future endeavors.

As consumers of news and information, the public has a responsibility to be discerning and critical. It is crucial to distinguish between media organizations that prioritize accuracy, fairness, and transparency and those that engage in manipulative tactics to achieve their objectives. By supporting reputable sources and promoting media literacy, the public can empower themselves against the influence of manipulators and safeguard the integrity of journalism.

While clubs and organizations can undoubtedly play a role in uniting individuals around shared interests, they should not be seen as the be-all and end-all. The spirit of amalgamation should not be confined within the walls of these organizations. Instead, it should permeate our interactions and relationships beyond them, making our communities stronger and more resilient in the face of any discord.

Kuya J Pelayo IV is a Kapampangan broadcast journalist. For comments and suggestions, e-mail at 4th.pelayo@gmail.com