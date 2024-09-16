Clueless and leaderless

ASSUMING the principle of lawful succession has been invoked and followed in the case of Bamban municipal government, then vice mayor and now acting mayor Leonardo “Ding” Anunciacion in lieu of the beleaguered and controversial Mayor Alice Guo still the people of Bamban deserve to be enlightened on the fate of their elected mayor who was elected by them unanimously in 2022.

All guns are trained on former mayor Guo including Comelec which questions her material misrepresentations in her certificate of candidacy. Guo’s party, the Nationalist Party Coalition already expelled her,

The people of Bamban are anxious to know the fate of their mayor whom they supported as she was before the various controversies.

They are now clueless and literally leaderless so much so that if elections were held today, they will still choose Alice Guo. They chose her, they voted for her. Period.

The meteoric and sudden rise of former mayor Alice Guo is in stark contrast to the vilifications thrown at her today.

Little did Mayor Alice foresee that her sudden ascent to power will drastically turn into a nightmare hounding her today. From the looks of things, she is still in for more complications including her ceremonial ouster from office. Wow!

# # #

In Mabalacat City, it seems all’s well and working.

City Mayor Crisostomo C. Garbo is still in the thick of things, attending to his plenty of callers with various needs and issues in his ante-room.

Everybody comes out satisfied and content with the services extended.

His teams deliver well according to plans, especially the medical teams which are assigned in the different barangays in the city.

# # #

Voters now recognize Población barangay chairman Elmer “Totong” Sicat Mendiola who aspires to become a City Councilor in election 2025. He has done remarkably well in his stint as Población barangay chairman and vows to do well as City Councilor.