Cluster of Rotary Clubs Brings Christmas Cheers to Bacolor Kids

Eleven Rotary Clubs under Cluster 4A of Rotary International District 3790 brought early Christmas joy to children in Barangay Maliwalu, Bacolor on December 15, 2025.

Led by Assistant Governor Carla Espinosa, the Rotary Clubs shared noche buena packages and simple meals with pupils of Maliwalu Proper Elementary School. The activity was part of their effort to help children and make them feel the joy of Christmas.

The children are also part of the Cluster’s 120-day feeding program, which started in July at the same school. Since the program began, teachers and volunteers have seen big changes. Many of the children have gained weight and now look healthier and more active compared to before.

Aside from food packs, the Rotary Clubs also gave multivitamins, shoes, and toys to the students. The kids were very happy when a friendly mascot from a popular fast-food chain came to entertain them. Laughter and smiles filled the school during the event.

Espinosa said the school was chosen after Rotary members found many pupils who were underweight. Some were even tagged as “wasted” and “severely wasted,” which are terms used for children who are far below the healthy weight for their age.

Presidents and officers from the different Rotary Clubs personally helped in giving out the food and gifts, showing their care and support for the children.

The participating clubs include Rotary Clubs of Central Pampanga, Dolores, Greater Floridablanca, Pampanga Cosmopolitan, Metro San Fernando, San Fernando (P), Eastern Pampanga, Southern Pampanga, Western Pampanga, San Fernando Cabalen, and Villa de Bacolor.

Barangay Maliwalu is located near the eastern side of the Megadike and is one of the barangays in Bacolor that is far from the town center. Through this activity, the Rotary Clubs hope to continue helping children and giving them a brighter future.