CMAR Extension in Mabalacat opened

MABALACAT CITY -- The local government unit of Mabalacat, Clark Development Corporation, and the Department of Public Works and Highway have opened the Clark Mabalacat Angeles Road (CMAR) extension leading to Imelda Marcos Avenue in Barangay San Joaquin.

The LGU said the new road is expected to enhance connectivity and accessibility for the residents and visitors of Mabalacat City.

The Mabalacat City Engineer's Office said the Phase 1 extension spans 890 meters and features a 2-lane bridge connecting to the old CMAR.

The project's Phase 2 covers about 700 meters linking the CMAR Extension to Mac Arthur Highway.

The new access road is expected to improve the city's transportation network, totaling 1.59 kilometers in length.

The project has a budget of P100 million for Phase 1 and P33,297,000 for Phase 2.

The Mabalacat City Government said it acted as the primary project coordinator to ensure the successful completion of the CMAR extension project.

The original CMAR, which first opened in 2017, has been a vital artery for transportation in Mabalacat City, easing traffic congestion in the area.

After a public hearing and facilitation of right of way by the district engineer, the extension leading to Imelda Marcos Avenue is now open for light vehicles.

Mabalacat Mayor Cris Garbo thanked the DPWH, Clark Development Corporation, and other groups and agencies which contributed to the completion of CMAR extension.

The CDC provided Nego Karts to the affected households of this road access.

CMAR Extension includes the construction of parallel bridges across Sapang Balen Creek (Dolores River).

The CDC said discussions are underway regarding the expansion of the old CMAR.