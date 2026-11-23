MANILA – A co-accused of Tacloban Rep. Martin Romualdez and fugitive party-list lawmaker Zaldy Co in their PHP7.4 billion plunder cases has surrendered to the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) operatives, the agency said on Friday.

In a statement, the NBI said its Public Corruption Division facilitated the peaceful and voluntary surrender of accused Felicito Guevara on Thursday.

"Through counsel, Guevarra conveyed his intention to surrender, and the NBI coordinated with counsel to arrange the time and place of his surrender," the NBI said.

On Thursday, NBI agents proceeded to the agreed meeting place at Santuario de San Antonio Parish on McKinley Road, Forbes Park, Makati City, where Guevarra voluntarily submitted to NBI custody in the presence of his counsel.

The agents served the warrant of arrest issued by the Sandiganbayan’s Third Division in connection with the plunder case against him and his co-accused.

The agents informed Guevarra of the cause of his arrest, apprised him of his constitutional and statutory rights, and advised him that they were recording the execution of the warrant using an alternative recording device.

The NBI operatives then brought Guevarra to the NBI Headquarters, where he underwent a medico-legal examination and standard booking procedures.

On Nov. 20, the NBI submitted the return of warrant of arrest and presented accused Guevarra in person before the Sandiganbayan. (Benjamin Pulta/PNA)