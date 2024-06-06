Coast Guard builds station in San Simon

SAN SIMON — The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) Pampanga Provincial Station is set to rise in this municipality.

Fourth district Representative Anna York Bondoc and PCG Vice Admiral Roy Echeverria on Wednesday led the ceremonial groundbreaking for the construction of the facility.

The PCG station will be located on a 2,000 square-meter lot donated by the local government of San Simon inside the Government Center in Barangay Sto. Niño.

Its construction has an initial budget of around P8 million funded by Bondoc.

Echeverria said at least 50 PCG personnel will be deployed in the station once the facility. The group is tasked to bolster coastal security and improve rescue operations in Pampanga.

The station will be equipped with four speedboats, which are set for turnover by the Department of Environment and Natural Resources this week, Echeverria added.

He said the presence of PCG office in San Simon will boost coastal protection, search and rescue operations, and environmental preservation.

“Malaki ang mandato ng Philippine Coast Guard at ngayon na magkakaroon na kami ng opisina dito sa San Simon, mapapaabot na namin ng diretso ang serbisyo namin sa mga tao,” Echeverria said.

Bondoc disclosed plans to establish PCG substations in the seven municipalities in the district.

She said the facilities will be beneficial in improving peace and order in her jurisdiction since most of the fourth district areas are situated along Pampanga River.

“Part ito ng program natin for coastal security para mas mapalaganap natin ang negosyo sa fourth district. We have the largest industry of seafoods and we have to continuously develop that and we can only do so if we have peace and order,” Bondoc said.

Also present during the groundbreaking ceremony were Councilors Rommel Bondoc, Rod Bravo and Jerry Quiambao; and PCG Commander Severino Destura Jr., and Lieutenant Kristine Ann Opilado.