Coast Guard to relocate school to New Clark City

The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) said it is relocating its Command and Admiral Staff College to the National Government Administrative Center in New Clark City.

The PCG forged an agreement with the Bases Conversion and Development Authority (BCDA) in connection with the project.

The transfer of PCG's college to the smart city is seen to boost its leadership training and institutional capacity development, in accordance with the government's agenda for infrastructure modernization, regional development, and strengthening of national security institutions.

Under the agreement, the college will occupy the entire 4th floor of the North and South Towers of the Government Building.

Meanwhile, the 6th floor of the Acacia Building will serve as its dormitory facility.

“The establishment of the PCG’s Command and Admiral Staff College in New Clark City reflects growing confidence in the city as a secure and resilient location for critical institutions. It aligns with PCG’s future leadership training with the city’s vision of sustainability, security, and institutional strength. New Clark City is a city built with foresight — outside congestion, above flood risk, and structured to support national institutions that must endure and perform under any circumstance,” said New Clark Government Center Chairperson Isaac David.

BCDA President and Chief Executive Officer Joshua Bingcang said the relocation of the PCG school "strengthens New Clark City’s role as an alternative government hub outside Metro Manila, hosting and providing national government agencies with modern, disaster-resilient facilities."

Other institutions being developed in New Clark City include the Philippine Space Agency headquarters, the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas complex, and the proposed Virology and Vaccine Institute of