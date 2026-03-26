Coastal residents undergo turtle conservation training

Coastal residents in Zambales have undergone training, which was facilitated by the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) to strengthen community-led protection of marine turtles.

The training, conducted by the DENR Community Environment and Natural Resources Office in Masinloc, brought together about 40 participants from the coastal towns of Palauig and Masinloc.

The workshop is aimed to equip communities with technical skills in monitoring, conservation, and proper handling of marine turtles within the Masinloc and Oyon Bay Protected Landscape and Seascape (MOBPLS).

CENRO Masinloc chief Donaver Guevarra said the initiative focused on building local capacity, recognizing the role of coastal communities in sustaining marine biodiversity.

The protected area serves as a habitat for Olive Ridley and Green sea turtles, with more than 300 hatchlings released into the wild in the past year.

DENR Regional Executive Director Ralph Pablo said empowering local implementers is key to ensuring the long-term survival of marine turtle populations.

Marine turtles are protected under Republic Act No. 9147 and are considered indicators of ocean health.

The training covered species identification, nesting beach monitoring, hatchery management, and the rescue and rehabilitation of marine turtles.

Participants also conducted field assessments of nesting sites and discussed best practices for community-based conservation.

The MOBPLS, spanning over 7,000 hectares, is the only marine protected area in Central Luzon designated under Republic Act No. 11038.