Coastal town folks get free medical services

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO — Some 1,000 residents from the towns of Masantol and Macebebe benefitted from the free medical services under the “Alagang Nanay Preventive Healthcare Program” of the Provincial Government of Pampanga.

Vice Governor Lilia "Nanay" Pineda and Masantol Mayor Jose Antonio Bustos, along with volunteer medical professionals, attended to the needs of the patients who gathered at the Masantol Civic Center on Friday over the weekend.

The service program included medical check-ups, eye screenings, and dental extraction.

The beneficiaries also received free medicines and food packs from the Capitol.

During the event, Pineda bared the provincial government's plan to establish a diagnostic center in the town.

“The proposed center will serve and monitor the health conditions of Kapampangans, particularly those facing challenges traveling from the fourth district of Pampanga,” the provincial government stated.

The Alagang Nanay Preventive Healthcare Program aims to provide medical assistance to indigent Kapampangans.

Pineda had earlier encouraged the Kapampangans to avail the medical services of the provincial government.

She said the program intends to bring the services of the provincial government closer to the people.