Coleen Garcia moves to their new home

Contrary to rumors that Coleen Garcia and hubby Billy Crawford have been separated, the couple flaunts their new home in an exclusive subdivision.

The lovely Dovey couple used to live in a six-bedroom house in Quezon City. Moving to a new home somewhere in the south, they think the environment suits best the needs of their four-year old-son Amari.

"I'm from that area originally. Then I moved to Quezon City a long time ago because we had a daily show. It was very convenient during that time. It was always part of the plan din naman na we wouldn't be working as much as we used to forever. So now, we're just in that time in our life that we're settling down with our child," said Coleen.

Coleen admitted that one of the requirements they consider in choosing their new home is the child-friendly environment.

"When we purchased our old home, we only had ourselves in mind. We didn't know what it was like to have a child, so there were a lot of elements in our house that were unsafe. Parang yung high ceiling, baka tumalon yung bata from the second floor, scary talaga. I think it was about time. The house was really not ideal for our set-up now. It's been great so far. Everything is close to where we live, so overall, it's a better environment for us," she explained.

Coleen and her son are set to leave for France this September. They will be joining Billy, who will be there for some music festivals.

"He has a lot of work there. The last time he left for two months, it was really hard for Amari. So that's our compromise. This time, we'll be with him for a month so that we won't be separating for a long time," she said.

In 2022, Coleen accompanied Billy when the latter stayed in France for the French edition of the reality franchise show "Dancing With The Stars (Dance Avec Les stars). He won the competition together with his partner Fauve Hautot.

Coleen and her son will be staying in Paris.

"Actually, it's called Boulogne-Billancourt, it's kind of an outskirts in Paris. We always choose to stay there because there are no tourists. There are a lot of good restaurants and bakeries. It's very intimate compared to the big city."

Immediately after their trip to Paris, they will fly back to Manila for the premiere of her upcoming film "Friendly Fire".

Based on the trailer, Coleen plays Team Manager Sonya Wilson, an e-sports enthusiast who will train a team of Pinoy players whose main goal is to win the championship in the international competition.

The film will be shown in cinemas on October 23, 2024. The movie also stars Loisa Andalio and Harvey Bautista under the direction of Mikhail Red.