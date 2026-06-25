Collapsed building debris secured, preserved: exec

An official of a task force, which is conducting a probe on the building collapse in Balibago, Angeles City said that clarified that the rubble recovered from the collapsed building in Barangay Balibago are stored in a single warehouse.

Lawyer Darwin Reyes, Special Legal Adviser of the Angeles City Local Government Fact-Finding Task Force, said there have been no reports of any materials being stolen or illegally taken from the incident site.

Mayor Jon Lazatin called for a press conference on Wednesday to allow the task force to give updates regarding the ongoing probe.

Reyes said that all recovered debris were preserved as part of the ongoing investigation.

He added that maintaining the integrity of the materials is important, as they may serve as crucial evidence in fact-finding and other related examinations.

The task force assured the proper handling and safekeeping of all materials recovered from the collapsed building.