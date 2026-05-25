Collapsed building project stopped due to violations

The contractor behind the under-construction building, which collapsed in Barangay Balibago, Angeles City, was directed by the Department of Labor and Employment Central Luzon (DOLE-III) to stop operations due to multiple occupational safety violations.

Geraldine Panlilio, DOLE-III Regional Director, said the contractor was issued a Notice of Work Stoppage in September 2025 after labor inspectors found unsafe working conditions at the construction site.

“Marami pong nadiscover na paglabag po sa occupational safety and health standards. In plain view po, nakita ng ating labor inspector na may poor working conditions at yung mga paglabag will put our workers at risk kaya po nag-issue kami ng work stoppage order,” Panlilio said.

Among the violations cited by DOLE were the lack of personal protective equipment such as hard hats and safety boots, absence of safety belts for workers assigned at elevated areas, poorly lit work spaces, and the lack of safety personnel on site.

Panlilio also disclosed that labor inspectors were initially denied access to the construction area during the inspection.

“Actually nung mag-iinspection kami, we were denied access. So nung pinasara namin ang company, kinordon na po namin at nilagay yung advisory, dun lang po nagpakita yung company owners and representatives. Dun lang po namin nadiscuss yung violations at sinabi namin na hinding-hindi namin ipapatuloy ang construction until such time na safe ang mga workers,” she added.

The construction project was later allowed to resume after the contractor complied with the requirements imposed by DOLE, including the purchase of safety gear and improvements in workplace conditions.

“Upon validation, binalikan po namin yung site, nakita po namin yung pag-comply nila so ni-lift ko na po yung work stoppage order noong October 24,” Panlilio said.

The DOLE official's statement came after the structure collapsed on Sunday, trapping several workers.

Rescue operations remain ongoing as authorities continue searching for 17 missing persons.

The Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) recorded four fatalities as of press time.