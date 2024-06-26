Colombian nabbed for P8.5-M liquid cocaine

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO ---A Colombian national was arrested by authorities after receiving a package containing some P8,522,400 worth of suspected liquid cocaine on June 25, 2024.

The suspect was identified as Santiago Francisco Amado Sopo alias Antonio Cordero, 32, a Colombian national.

The foreigner was arrested during a controlled delivery operation conducted by operatives from the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) Central Luzon, Bureau of Customs- Port of Clark, Makati City police and other units at The Rise Tower, Yakal St., Barangay San Antonio, Makati City.

Authorities recovered from the suspect one brown box containing three bottles containing liquid cocaine, two identification cards and a cellular phone.

The parcel containing the illegal substances was intercepted at the Port of Clark last June 21, 2024 and originated in Colombia.

During a routine inspection at the port, PDEA said the parcel raised suspicions about the items concealed in the shipment.

This prompted authorities to launch a controlled delivery operation targeting the consignee in Makati City.

A non bailable offense of Section 4 (importation of dangerous drugs) of Republic Act 9165 will be filed against the suspect.