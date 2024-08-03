Comelec denies 'ganging up' on Guo over poll case probe

MANILA – The Commission on Elections (Comelec) said Friday that its investigation on suspended Bamban, Tarlac Mayor Alice Guo is not meant to gang up on the official.

Comelec chairperson George Erwin Garcia said in an interview that possible election offenses committed by Guo are within their jurisdiction.

“Ang Comelec, may sariling jurisdiction. Pag nilabag ang batas, karapatan ng Comelec na idemanda ang mga taong nagkasala. Hindi natin papabayaan ‘yan. Dereliction of duty ‘yan (The Comelec has its own jurisdiction. When the law is violated, the Comelec has the right to sue those who erred. We will not neglect that. That's dereliction of duty)," he added.

Garcia also maintained that their probe is independent from that of the other agencies.

Responding to claims that the Comelec's actions are premature, Garcia noted that Guo's camp should not worry as the mayor will be given a chance to explain her side.

“Lahat ng abogado, maghahanap at maghahanap ng depensa. Pero sa amin, wala naman dapat ipag-alala dahil fact-finding pa lang ‘yung kahapon [Thursday]. Hindi pa naman inaaprubahan ng Commission en banc. Pinagaaralan pa lang ito (All lawyers would do everything to build up their defense. But for us, there is nothing to worry about because what transpired yesterday was just from the fact-finding panel. It has yet to be approved by the Commission en banc. It would still be studied)," Garcia said.

“Kung ang desisyon naman ay walang kwenta ang findings, ibabalewala naman ‘yun. Wala na tayo pag-uusapan. Magagarantiya ko sa inyo na part ang due process sa aming gagawin kung mag proceed man (kami) dito (If the findings are baseless, we would void them. There is nothing to talk about. I can guarantee you that we would observe due process should we proceed with the case),” he added.

On Thursday, the panel composed of the poll body's Law Department members recommended the filing of an election offense case against Guo for alleged misrepresentation in her certificate of candidacy when she ran in the May 2022 polls.

Garcia has noted that the poll body's seven-member en banc will discuss the recommendation and would decide on it next week. (PNA)