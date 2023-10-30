Comelec eyes 80% BSKE voters turnout

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO — After five years, more than 600,000 candidates in the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections (BSKE) were elected yesterday

The Commission on Elections (COMELEC) said 42,001 barangay chairmen and 294,007 kagawad were voted during the October 30, 2023 polls.

A total 42,001 Sangguniang Kabataan (SK) chairpersons and 294,007 SK councilmen were also elected by the youth on the same day.

Comelec said it is looking at 80 percent voter turnout in this year’s BSKE as of 2 PM yesterday.

In Pampanga, voters flocked to their respective polling centers as early as 6 AM.

Melina Tan, a first time voter, said she made sure to cast her vote even if her polling precinct is across the river in Barangay Sagrada, Masantol town.

“Bumoboto pa rin po kami kahit sumasakay kami ng bangka para po masuportahan namin ‘yung karapat dapat na mamuno sa barangay namin, she said.