Comelec orders vote recount in San Fernando

The Commission on Elections (Comelec) has ordered a vote recount in the City of San Fernando.

The Commission on Elections (Comelec) First Division has ruled in favor of City of San Fernando mayoralty candidate Mylyn Pineda-Cayabyab in the election protest she filed against incumbent Mayor Vilma Caluag over the results of the mayoralty race during the May 2025 national and local polls.

“The allegations in the protest are specific enough to warrant the recount proceedings relative to the instant case. Contrary to the claim of the protestee [Caluag], this Commission (First Division) finds the election protest sufficient in form and content. All other arguments in the Answer [Caluag’s} are bereft of merit,” said the order promulgated on December 23, 2025.

The order was signed by presiding commissioner Aimee P. Ferolino, and commissioners Ernesto Ferdinand P. Maceda Jr. and Maria Norina Tangaro-Caringal.

Pineda-Cayabyab filed the protest against the official results of the May 2025 mayoral race, citing alleged irregularities and inconsistencies in the vote count.

The official canvas showed that Caluag got 127,124 votes while Pineda-Cayabyab’s 49,061.

Caluag, vice mayor candidate Brenz Gonzales and the 10 councilor aspirants in the "Laban San Fernando" slate were proclaimed on May 13, defeating Pineda-Cayabyab’s entire "My San Fernando" team, including re-electionist Vice Mayor Benedict Jasper Lagman, incumbents and new bets seeking reelection and election.

Reliable sources told SunStar Pampanga that the possible recount may take place on February 2, 2026, two days before San Fernando's "Kaganapan" 2026 or cityhood anniversary.