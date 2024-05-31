Comelec sets 2025 elections schedule

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO --- The Commission on Elections (Comelec) has set the timetable and schedule for mid-term national and local elections in 2025.

The period will start with the filing of certificates of candidacy (COCs) by national and local candidates from October 1 to 8 this year.

During the same period, the commission said party-lists groups may also file their Certificates of Nomination and Acceptance of Nomination.

The mid-term election is set on May 12, 2025, but the poll body's schedule encompasses the period January 12 to June 11, 2025 with the gun ban imposed nationwide under Comelec en banc Resolution No. 10999.

The 90-day campaign schedule for the national candidates will be from February 11 until May 10.

Local bets will have 45 days to campaign from March 28 to May 10, 2025.

The voting period for Filipinos overseas is set from April 13 to May 12, while the local absentee voting will be from April 28 to 30.