Comelec to BSKE bets: Follow campaign rules

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO---Candidates in the upcoming Brangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections (BSKE) were advised by the Commission on Elections (Comelec) in Central Luzon to abide by campaign guidelines and strictly follow rules in wooing voters.

Prohibited activities are vote buying and vote-selling and handing out food and drinks during and after a campaign sortie or meeting as well as during in-person or house-to-house campaigning.

Individuals using social media in campaigns, the Comelec underscored that bets are not allowed to give gifts to livestream audiences and to run promotions and campaigns that will "incentivize" and give in-platform gifts or game currency.

The poll body also reiterated that candidates are not allowed to distribute giveaways such as shirts, ballers, bags, sun visors, hats or caps, umbrellas, handkerchiefs, ballpens, fans, candies and other items of value.

On the other hand, the Comelec made it clear that candidates are allowed to distribute pamphlets, leaflets, cards, decals, stickers or printed materials if their sizes do not exceed 8 and ½ inches in width and 14 inches in length.

Aspirants may also disseminate cloth, paper or cardboard posters, whether framed or posted, not exceeding 2x3 feet.

Streamers not exceeding 3x8 feet in size are likewise allowed if these are displayed five days before the date of the meeting or rally and shall be removed within 24 hours after the meeting or rally.

BSKE bets are also may also campaign using social media platforms to conduct e-rallies and live streaming.

Violators of election rules and guidelines may be subject to perpetual disqualification and deprivation of their right to suffrage and may face prison for not less than one year but not more than six years, not subject to probation and pardon, except with the decision of Comelec.

The Comelec urged the public not to sell their votes, but instead know the credentials of the candidates, know their strength, their skills, and their advocacy for the sake of communities.