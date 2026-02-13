Coming Home to Japanese Flavors at Kaeru Izakaya

In Japan, an izakaya is where people gather after work, to unwind, share plates, and enjoy simple but carefully prepared dishes. It’s casual, welcoming, and meant for lingering conversations. That same spirit carries into Kaeru’s menu.

The Nagoya tebasaki arrives crisp, coated in a sweet and slightly spiced glaze that makes it easy to reach for “just one more.” Their pan-fried gyoza offers a satisfying crunch before revealing a savory filling inside. For something lighter, the cold soba provides a refreshing contrast, especially on warmer days.

For Chef Kelvin, the food is a continuous learning process. “That's what makes me really lean into Japanese cuisine. I really want to learn a lot from the chefs or the Japanese chefs. I really want to grow my business to make it as close as authentic as possible, even though we're here in the Philippines,” he said.

While he is careful not to claim complete authenticity, the feedback has been encouraging, especially from those who know Japanese cuisine best. “I think most of them, they are really enjoying the dishes and some of them are saying it's authentic. Well, I'm not claiming that our restaurant is serving authentic Japanese food but even the Japanese patrons that I have keep on coming back.”

That steady stream of returning diners speaks volumes. Kaeru also adds its own thoughtful twist through dishes like the sushi rice bowl, a deconstructed take on sushi served in a format familiar to many Filipino diners. It’s approachable, filling, and easy to enjoy whether you’re dining solo or with friends.

In a place like Clark, where cultures meet and travelers pass through, Kaeru Izakaya offers something quietly comforting: a chance to slow down, share a table, and experience a taste of Japan, no passport required. Sometimes, “returning home” isn’t about distance. Sometimes, it’s about flavor.

To make a vacation out of a meal, visit Kaeru Izakaya, located at Stalls 24–25, Lilly Hill Commercial Complex, Claro M. Recto Highway (in front of Puregold Duty Free Clark), Clark Freeport Zone. The restaurant is open from 12:00 noon to 3:00 p.m. for lunch and 5:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. for dinner, and is closed on Mondays.