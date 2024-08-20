Completion of NLEX, SCTEX rehab eyed September 2024

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO---The rehabilitation of sections of the North Luzon Expressway (NLEX) and Subic-Clark-Tarlac Expressway (SCTEX) is targeted to be completed in September this year.

NLEX Corporation President Luigi Bautista said on Monday the project include works in Bulacan, Mabiga, Plaridel; Tabang Toll Plaza in Guiguinto; the southbound lane from Tabang spur exit ramp to barangay Burol II in Balagtas; and the entry at exit ramps at the Bocaue Toll Plaza.

In Pampanga, the NLEX is completing the upgrading of the road in Tulaoc, San Simon, and the Manuali section of SCTEX in Porac.

Bautista said the SCTEX Spur Ramp is also being improved to connect it to NLEX and vice versa.

Portions of Old San Jose, San Ramon Pagalanggang in Dinalupihan, Bataan; Dampe in Floridablanca, Pampanga, and Margot in Angeles City are also undergoing rehabilitation.