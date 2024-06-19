Completion of super health centers in Bulacan eyed

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO---The Department of Health (DOH) is eyeing the completion this year of seven of the 18 super health centers or SHCs in Bulacan province.

The target SHCs for completion are located in the city of Baliwag and the towns of Marilao, Obando, Paombong, Plaridel, San Ildefonso, and San Rafael.

Each SHC has an allocation of P12 million under DOH's Health Facilities Enhancement Program.

From the budget, P10 million is allotted for the construction of the structure while P2 million is intended for necessary equipment.

SHCs are semi-hospitals that are larger than the usual rural health units. They are essential in decongesting public hospitals across the province.

These are equipped with a birthing facility, isolation room, pharmacy, and an ambulatory surgical unit. They are expandable and can cater to more facilities such as laboratory, X-ray, ultrasound and dialysis units.

The latest SHC to be inaugurated by the DOH is located at Barangay Taboc in Angat which has made consultations, laboratories, and emergency treatments easily accessible to patients in the area.