Concrete fence in Margot pose danger: priest-turned-advocate

Accident waiting to happen.

This was how Cris Cadiang , a former priest who has become a community leader and cultural advocate, described the newly-completed drainage system, road, fence in Barangay Margot.

"This is a very good example of how insensitive and inconsiderate our government can be," Cadiang stated on his social media post.

"This is in Barangay Margot and this particular section of the main road is known in the community as "Butarul" (creek). The rain or flood water of Clark passes through this creek going to the Abacan river," the former priest said.

Recently, this creek has been widened for a more easy passage of rain water, according to him.

The Clark Development Corporation (CDC) implemented the project.

But during the construction work, the fence was torn down, according to Cadiang. "I was hoping then that when they rebuild the fence, CDC would have considered giving at least two meters for the sidewalk and eliminate its being a danger zone for commuters."

Cadiang claimed that the CDC Engineering Department workers should have included two-meter easements in both sides of the road.

"Look at the electric posts. They should have been their guide as to the extent of the fence. Granting that the place is a Clark property. What is two meters compared to the size of Clark," he said. "Insensitive, inconsiderate, selfish, irresponsible, no heart, not mindful of the safety of people. This is our government!"

Cadiang also said that barangay officials are trying to coordinate with CDC officials regarding the issue.

"Attention CDC officials. Barangay Officials try to renegotiate. The yellow-black paint on the wall as a warning is helpful, but the danger remains," he added.

A manager of CDC told SunStar Pampanga on Saturday that the Engineering Department of the state-owned firm replied that they merely restored the structure and did not change its previous design. (RGN)