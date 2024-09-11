Condominium–type housing project soon to rise in Limay

Located at Brgy. San Francisco De Asis I, Limay, Bataan, the event kicked off with the ceremonial concrete pouring and capsule laying last September 5, 2024 and was graced by top management of FIESTA Communities together with representatives from DHSUD, Pag-IBIG Fund, and elected leaders from municipality of Limay and province of Bataan.

The program resumed at the Limay Sports Complex with the unveiling of the project's name and official logo, the 1Bataan Village by FIESTA Communities.

Afterwards, a ceremonial signing of the Memorandum of Agreement between the Hausland Group Chief Executive Officer Atty. Christopher Ryan Tan and Limay Municipal Mayor Hon.