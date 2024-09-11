Condominium–type housing project soon to rise in Limay

Limay, Bataan – FIESTA Communities, Inc., a top housing developer in Central Luzon is introducing its first vertical mass housing development.
This is In partnership with the Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD), Home Development Mutual Fund (Pag-IBIG Fund), and the local government of Bataan, this is is an initiative in supporting the 4PH or the Pambansang Pabahay Para sa Pilipino Program of the Marcos administration.
Located at Brgy. San Francisco De Asis I, Limay, Bataan, the event kicked off with the ceremonial concrete pouring and capsule laying last September 5, 2024 and was graced by top management of FIESTA Communities together with representatives from DHSUD, Pag-IBIG Fund, and elected leaders from municipality of Limay and province of Bataan.
The program resumed at the Limay Sports Complex with the unveiling of the project's name and official logo, the 1Bataan Village by FIESTA Communities.
Afterwards, a ceremonial signing of the Memorandum of Agreement between the Hausland Group Chief Executive Officer Atty. Christopher Ryan Tan and Limay Municipal Mayor Hon.
Nelson C. David solidified both parties' commitment in providing affordable housing for more Bataeños.
The project has a total land area of 7,992 square meters and can accommodate up to 508 housing units with 22 and 25 square meter variants. Amenities will also adorn the community with entrance gate, pavilion, basketball court, parking spaces, and lounges.
The construction is expected to start before 2024 ends and will be open to the public by next year.