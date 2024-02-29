Confirmed: Catriona and Sam, on the verge breaking up

It has been quite sometime when rumors started spreading like wildfire that allegedly former Miss Universe Catriona Gray and boyfriend Sam Milby broke up. To recall, it was in Feb 16,2023 when Sam proposed to Catriona. Rumors also had it that the couple parted ways in Jan 6,2024. And to prove the allegations, netizens noticed that Catriona is no longer wearing her engagement ring. Catriona and Sam is under Cornerstone Entertainment because of all the malicious speculations, Cornerstone Entertainment came out with a statement to put everything straight. Part of Cormerstone statement "We at cornerstone, as the talent management agency representing artists Sam Milby and Catriona Gray, would like to address the recent rumors surrounding their relationship. "While it is true that Sam and Catriona are currently facing some challenges in their relationship they are actively working on resolving these issues together. Cornerstone sought the help of the public to give the couple some private time while ironing all the creases.
"We kindly request that everyone respect their privacy during this time as they navigate through this situation. "We appreciate the concern and well-wishes from all those who have shown support for the couple, According to some sources, it was Sam who broke up with Catriona and his main reason is that he isn't yet ready to marry the former beauty queen.
Former kapamilya actress Sandara Park is currently in town for an endorsement shoot together with Coco Martin, Maris Racal and singer/rapper Shanti Dope. The former 2NE1 member will soon be back in South Korea where she is based. Sandara is so happy to be back in the Philippines and work with her idol. The singer/actress admits she is a fan of Coco and dreams of working with the actor/director. In her interyiew, Sandara mentioned... "l have a wish, sana magka-project kami ni Coco Martin in the future. "Sana. I really love his movies napanood ko lahat ng movies niya. "Lalo na yung mga romantic comedies so sana maging leading man ko siya in the future. On the other hand, people close to Coco said that the actor feels the same way. He was even quoted saying... "Yeah, let's do something together, so, sana maging totoo yun.