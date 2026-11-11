Cong Lazatin congratulates new DOTr Usec IC Calaguas

“Binabati ko ang aking Chief Adviser at matalik na kaibigan na si IC Calaguas sa kaniyang bagong appointment bilang Undersecretary.”

Thus said Pampanga First District Congressman Carmelo “Pogi” Lazatin, Jr. on November 10, 2026, following the appointment as Department of Transportation (DOTr) Undersecretary of Irish “IC” Calaguas, who is currently serving as Assistant Secretary for Right of Way and Site Acquisition (ROWSA) for DOTr.

Calaguas has served as Lazatin’s Chief Adviser since 2019 when he was first elected as Angeles City Mayor.

“Sa ilang taon naming magkasama sa serbisyo publiko, nakita ko ang galing, sipag, at dedikasyon ni IC sa pagsisilbi sa mga mamamayan. I am a proud colleague and friend,” Lazatin said.

“Tiwala ako na makakatulong si Usec IC kay Secretary Vince Dizon sa pagsasaayos ng lagay ng transportasyon sa ating bansa,” he added.

In her current post as DOTr Assistant Secretary for ROWSA, Lazatin said Calaguas has contributed to the 100% delivery of Right of Way both for the N1 (Malolos to Valenzuela) and 90 percent for N2 (Calumpit to Clark) segments of the North South Commuter Railway (NSCR) Project.

In just over a year when she assumed her position in the DOTr, the lawmaker added that Calaguas has been instrumental in addressing almost seven years of bottleneck in the right-of-way issues of major rail projects of the DOTr.

Calaguas has been credited by DOTr Secretary Vince Dizon and former DOTr Secretary Giovanni Lopez for her leadership.

Leading the entire 1,000-strong ROWSA Team of the DOTr, Lazatin said Calaguas addressed the seven-year ROWSA delay in the DOTr’s major rail projects. When she was appointed in April 4, 2025, the land acquisition for the N2 segment is merely 100 lots; as of writing, ROWSA has acquired all 2,031 lots.

Prior to the DOTr, Calaguas previously served as Vice President for Operations of the Clark International Airport Corporation (CIAC) from 2020 to 2022, and as Chief of Staff at the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) from 2017 to 2018 then as Deputy Director General for Administration from 2018 to 2020.

As PDEA Deputy Director General for Administration, Calaguas headed the following first-time initiatives: Reformation Program through the Balay Silangan; Adoption Day for retired Narcotic Detection Dogs (NDD); issuance of Standard Operation Procedures (SOP) on Management of NDDs and SOP on Preventive Medicines Program for NDDs; establishment of Youth Camps; enhancement of PDEA’s social media mileage; and the conduct of Trap-Neuter-Release (TNR) operations for all stray cats at the PDEA Central Office and K9 facility in San Jose Del Monte, Bulacan.

Calaguas was also briefly appointed as acting PDEA Deputy Director General for operations, making her the only PDEA official to hold three concurrent command group positions.

As CIAC VP for Operations, Calaguas led the initiative to offer a deferred rent/lease payment scheme for locators in the Clark Civil Aviation Complex during the enhanced community quarantine amid the COVID-19 pandemic to assist the business sector and help locators sustain their operations.

Locators were also given a 30-day grace period from the last due date of their rental payments or from the day of the lifting of the quarantine.