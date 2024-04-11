Cong Lazatin, Kuliat Foundation honored

ANGELES CITY — The Sangguniang Panlungsod here recently conducted its Session on Wheels at the Museo Ning Angeles honoring Pampanga First District Rep. Carmelo "Jon" Lazatin II, Museo Ning Angeles’ Rhodora Salazar, and the Kuliat Foundation, Inc. (KFI).

Lazatin was cited by the council for the programs and projects he has implemented in the city's 33 barangays.

The Angeles City Council, led by Vice Mayor Vicky Vega-Cabigting, also honored KFI which recently celebrated its 25th anniversary.

KFI, headed by President Lincoln Mendoza Baluyut, is a non-stock, non-profit organization whose primary role is to preserve the history, culture and traditions of Angeles City through the development and promotion of historical, cultural and educational, environmental, social and economic plans, programs and projects for the Angeleños.

Meanwhile, Salazar was recognized by the city council for being the longest serving personnel of Museo Ning Angeles and KFI.

A resolution was likewise issued by the Council declaring Barangay Lourdes NorthWest as the Lenten Capital of Angeles City.

With Museo Ning Angeles as take-off point, the city council’s Session on Wheels will also be conducted in different barangays in the city.