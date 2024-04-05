Cong Lazatin weighing options for 2025 polls

ANGELES CITY -- Pampanga First District Representative Carmelo "Jon" Lazatin II said he is yet to decide about his political bid.

The congressman issued the statement as his maximum nine-year term will end in 2025.

Lazatin was the guest during the Discuss Wid Us forum of the Central Luzon Media Association - Pampanga on Thursday.

Reports have it that the solon will be switching positions with his brother, incumbent Angeles City Mayor Carmelo "Pogi" Lazatin Jr. in the coming polls.

"Titignan muna natin, meron pa naman tayong at least a year. Marami pa tayong inaayos ngayon. Hindi ko muna iniisip ang pulitika, ang iniisip ko 'yung 2025 na pondo na pwede nating ibaba para may continuity ang mga programa natin," Congressman Lazatin said.

He added that he is also considering the decision of Mayor Lazatin who is only serving his second term and is eligible for reelection.

"Patapos na ako sa pagiging representate ng distrito. Si mayor naman, baka gusto niyang tapusin ang pagiging mayor niya. Ako naman, kung saan ako gusto at kailangan ng tao, nandun ako. Hindi ko iniisip ang posisyon, basta kaya kong makatulong ay tutulong ako," Cong. Lazatin said.

The lawmaker also cited his partnership Mayor Lazatin, which has led to numerous programs benefiting Angeles City and its residents.

He mentioned that his office maintains constant coordination with the Office of the Mayor to complement the city government's programs.

"Napakalaking bagay na nakakapagrelate kami ni mayor, napagtutulungan namin ang mga programa at ang makikinabang ay 'yung mga constituents," he said.