Cong Pogi asks DPWH to allot funds for creek maintenance

Following the recent heavy rain that resulted in flash floods in the streets of Angeles City on July 20, 2026, Pampanga First District Congressman Carmelo “Pogi” Lazatin, Jr. has requested the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH), through the Pampanga 3rd District Engineering Office (DEO), to allot additional funding for the maintenance of creeks in Angeles City.

The lawmaker made the move following a thunderstorm that resulted in flash floods in the streets of the city on July 20, 2026.

“Nakita natin sa nakalipas na pagbaha sa Angeles ang maraming lumutang na basura mula sa mga estero malapit sa kalsada, kaya hindi sapat na tuwing umuulan at bumabaha lang nililinis ang mga esterong ito,” Lazatin said.

“Kailangan ay buong taon may maintenance ang mga estero para panatilihing malinis ang ating waterways,” he added.

Creeks in Angeles City are connected to the Abacan River system. The most prominent of the waterways is the Balibago Creek that runs perpendicular to the MacArthur Highway in Barangay Balibago massive flooding occurred.

Videos posted on social media by concerned citizens showed piles of trash – mostly of plastic and styrofoam waste – floating in flood water.

Lazatin even appealed to the residents not to throw garbaged on the river and creeks.

“Maliban sa regular maintenance ng mga estero ng ating mga kawani, nananawagan din tayo sa mga miyembro ng komunidad na iwasan ang pagtatapon ng basura sa ating waterways, lalong-lalo na po ang plastic,” Lazatin said.