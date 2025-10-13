Cong Pogi asks DPWH to inspect schools

Pampanga First District Representative Carmelo “Pogi” Lazatin, Jr., on Monday, October 13, 2025, requested the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) to conduct structural safety inspections of all buildings and facilities in public and private schools in his district.

“Maraming report mula sa mga magulang na nag-aalala para sa kanilang mga anak sa eskwela dahil sa sunod-sunod na lindol sa mga nakalipas na araw,” Lazatin said.

“Kaya hiniling po natin sa DPWH, through Secretary Vince Dizon at Engr. Arnold Ocampo ng Pampanga 3rd District Office, na magsagawa ng inspeksyon ng structural safety ng mga gusali at pasilidad ng mga paaralan para siguraduhin ang kaligtasan ng mga estudyante at maibsan ang pag-aalala ng kanilang mga magulang,” he added.

Lazatin said he is set to have a coordination meeting with Ocampo to discuss the inspection of school buildings.

“The DPWH inspection will be done in coordination with the Building Officials of Angeles City, Mabalacat City, and Magalang,” Lazatin said.

“Kung posible, personal mismo akong sasama sa isasagawang inspeksyon ng DPWH sa mga eskwelahan,” he added.

On October 13, 2025, Lazatin filed House Resolution No. 368 requesting the Department of Education (DepEd) to postpone face-to-face classes and shift to alternative modes of learning, such as modules and online classes, for a period of at least two weeks in public and private schools nationwide to give time for the formulation of guidelines on disaster and emergency preparedness and response in schools.

The filing of HR No. 368 comes after the series of earthquakes that rocked the country in the past weeks: Cebu on September 30, La Union on October 9, Davao on October 10, and Zambales and Surigao Del Sur on October 11.

“Due to our geographical location, our country is prone to natural disasters, such as typhoons, earthquakes, and volcanic eruptions. We need to have clear and specific guidelines on how the administration, school personnel, teachers, and students will act and respond during disasters and emergencies,” Lazatin said.

“Although this is merely a resolution, this reflects the actual sentiments of parents who are worried about their children,” he added.