Cong Pogi backs M4GG's call against corruption

Pampanga First District Representative Carmelo "Pogi" Lazatin said he supports the renewed call of the Mayors for Good Governance (M4GG) against corruption.

Lazatin issued the statement on August 26, 2026, following the pledge of the M4GG to push for “transparent, accountable, and people-centered governance through strong and empowered local governments” during their third anniversary summit on August 22.

M4GG is a coalition of incumbent mayors of various cities and municipalities in the country.

The coalition was formed in August 2023 when more than 100 Philippine mayors signed a “good governance” manifesto.

Lazatin, who served as Angeles City Mayor from 2019 to 2025, was a member of M4GG from 2023 to 2025 before being elected as congressman in 2026.

The current convenors of the M4GG are Mayors Joy Belmonte of Quezon City, Vico Sotto of Pasig City, Benjamin Magalong of Baguio City, and Sitti Hataman of Isabela, Basilan.

“Public office is a public trust. It is our duty as public servants to ensure that we are always serving our constituents in good conscience,” Lazatin said.

In September last year, Lazatin said he released his Statement of Assets, Liabilities, and Net Worth (SALN) to the public, in support of the call of House Speaker Faustino “Bojie” Dy III for government officials, to reveal SALN amid issues of massive corruption in infrastructure projects.

“The public disclosure of government officials’ SALN is one small step to slowly rebuild trust and confidence,” Lazatin said.

The SALN is an annual document submitted by all government officials and employees. Its purpose is to ensure transparency and accountability in the civil service by requiring public officials and employees to declare their true assets, liabilities, net worth, business interests, and financial connections annually.

This promotes honest governance and serves as a deterrent against corruption, helping to identify public officials who may be enriching themselves through unlawful means.