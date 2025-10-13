Cong Pogi to donate P100K to quake victims

Pampanga First District Representative Carmelo “Pogi” Lazatin, Jr. said he will donate P100,000 out of his own pocket for the victims of the 7.6 magnitude earthquake that struck Davao Oriental on October 10, 2025.

“Nakikiramay po ako sa ating mga kababayan sa Mindanao na nasalanta ng lindol,” Lazatin said.

“Kasama po ninyo ang Unang Distrito ng Pampanga sa inyong muling pagbangon sa sakunang ito,” he added.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS) said the earthquake struck 44 kilometers northeast of the town of Manay.

Coastal communities were evacuated following a tsunami warning issued by the PHIVOLCS.

As of writing, the PHIVOLCS has recorded at least 179 aftershocks.

The National Disaster risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) reported that at least 26 people died and 147 injured due to the earthquake, which caused several structures, including old churches, to collapse.

The Davao earthquake comes less than two weeks after the 6.9 magnitude earthquake that struck Bogo City, Cebu on October 1, 2025.

Lazatin earlier said he will donate P100,000 for the Cebu earthquake victims.

IC Calaguas, Lazatin’s Chief Adviser and Department of Transportation assistant secretary; and Chief Political Affairs Officer Reina Manuel said they will also donate P25,000 each for the Davao victims.

The Red Pillars Foundation, headed by Calaguas and Manuel, will also donate P50,000.