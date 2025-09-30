Cong Pogi wants more dialysis clinics in PH

Pampanga First District Representative Carmelo “Pogi” Lazatin, Jr. filed House Bill No. 4747 mandating the establishment of dialysis clinics in all national, regional, and provincial government hospitals.

The proposed measure also include the provision of free dialysis treatments to indigent patients.

Under HB 4747, each facility shall be fully equipped with all necessary machines, supplies, and equipment, and manned by an adequate number of medical practitioners.

Free dialysis treatments shall be provided to all indigent and uninsured patients under the proposed bill.

The facilities shall be established by the Department of Health (DOH), in coordination with the local government units (LGUs) with priority given to provinces and regions with the highest prevalence of Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD).

“Marami po sa mga mamamayan natin na may CKD ang hindi nakakapagpa-dialysis dahil hindi nila nakakayanan ang malaking gastos nito, o di kaya naman ay nauubusan sila ng slot sa mga pampublikong ospital,” Lazatin said.

“Layunin natin sa panukalang batas na ito ang matulungan sila na labanan ang kanilang sakit,” he added.

On September 25, Lazatin had a roundtable discussion with doctors from the First District, where he assured that more Rural Health Units (RHUs) will be built in Mabalacat City and Magalang town during his term.

During his time as Angeles City Mayor, Lazatin said he led the expansion of the Renal Care Unit at the Rafael Lazatin Memorial Medical Center from 22 to 47 dialysis machines to address the issue of patient backlog.