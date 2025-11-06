Congratulations PhilHealth Philippines: Awardee for Strategic Communication Recognition during the ASEAN Social Security Association (ASSA) in Brunei Darussalam

PhilHealth Region III Acting Vice President Henry V. Almanon received the Strategic Communication Recognition Award by the ASEAN Social Security Association (ASSA) in Brunei Darussalam on November 4, 2025 for its entry "Alagang PhilHealth" of Region III: Moving Stories of life, health care, and inspiration.

The “𝗔𝗹𝗮𝗴𝗮𝗻𝗴 𝗣𝗵𝗶𝗹𝗛𝗲𝗮𝗹𝘁𝗵” 𝗼𝗳 𝗥𝗲𝗴𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗜𝗜𝗜 𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗿𝘆, 𝘀𝘂𝗯𝗺𝗶𝘁𝘁𝗲𝗱 𝗯𝘆 𝗠𝗼𝗻𝗶𝗳𝗲𝗿 𝗦. 𝗕𝗮𝗻𝘀𝗶𝗹, 𝗛𝗲𝗮𝗱 𝗼𝗳 𝗣𝘂𝗯𝗹𝗶𝗰 𝗔𝗳𝗳𝗮𝗶𝗿𝘀 𝗨𝗻𝗶𝘁, highlights the marketing and communication efforts of PhilHealth to bring the benefits and services to every community and to tell the stories of members, partners, and stakeholders on health and financial risk protection.

𝗔𝗹𝗮𝗴𝗮𝗻𝗴 𝗣𝗵𝗶𝗹𝗛𝗲𝗮𝗹𝘁𝗵” 𝘄𝗵𝗶𝗰𝗵 𝗺𝗲𝗮𝗻𝘀 “𝗖𝗮𝗿𝗲” is the media program initiated by 𝗣𝗵𝗶𝗹𝗛𝗲𝗮𝗹𝘁𝗵 𝗥𝗲𝗴𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗜𝗜𝗜, 𝘁𝗵𝗿𝗼𝘂𝗴𝗵 𝗶𝘁𝘀 𝗣𝘂𝗯𝗹𝗶𝗰 𝗔𝗳𝗳𝗮𝗶𝗿𝘀 𝗨𝗻𝗶𝘁, in its Facebook Live Streaming, radio, local TV, and short video information materials anticipated and followed by members, partners, and stakeholders in Central Luzon. Through its social media platform via Facebook page, it reaches other parts of the country particularly NCR, and Filipino communities in United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Canada, Vietnam, United States, Taiwan, Hongkong, Qatar, and Australia. (Source: PhilHealth Region III Facebook Page Insights)

It aims to expand the communication and engagement of PhilHealth benefit programs, services, and health care to every community in Central Luzon, nationwide, and even other parts of the world. PhilHealth is a social health insurance corporation which aims to provide financial risk protection for every Filipino at times of need, and through this program, Filipinos will be aware of their rights on health care.

The Public Affairs Forum (PAU) started the media program in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic with its title “Ikaw, Ako, at ang PhilHealth” and continued in 2022. With the program improvements, the title was changed into “PhilHealth para sa Lahat” in 2023 to advocate Universal Health Care (UHC) for all Filipinos. For the year 2024, in its 5th year of providing continuous PhilHealth information and education to the public, PhilHealth Region III adopted the nationwide program title “Alagang PhilHealth”.

Inspired by the moving stories of members, partners, and stakeholders, as well as the dedication and commitment of PhilHealth employees to improve the services, PhilHealth Region III initiated and developed its enhanced Alagang PhilHealth TV and FB Live Program into PhilHealth D.R.I.P., an acronym for strategic communication of benefits and services:

𝗗. “𝗗𝗶𝗻𝗶𝗴” (𝗛𝗲𝗮𝗿/𝗟𝗶𝘀𝘁𝗲𝗻) 𝗥. “𝗥𝗮𝗺𝗱𝗮𝗺” (𝗙𝗲𝗲𝗹) 𝗜. “𝗜𝗻𝘀𝘂𝗿𝗮𝗻𝗰𝗲” (𝗙𝗶𝗻𝗮𝗻𝗰𝗶𝗮𝗹 𝗥𝗶𝘀𝗸 𝗣𝗿𝗼𝘁𝗲𝗰𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻) 𝗣. “𝗣𝗿𝗼𝘁𝗲𝗸𝘀𝘆𝗼𝗻” (𝗣𝗿𝗼𝘁𝗲𝗰𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻/𝗦𝗲𝗰𝘂𝗿𝗶𝘁𝘆 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝗵𝗲𝗮𝗹𝘁𝗵 𝗻𝗲𝗲𝗱𝘀)

This new TV and FB Live program started on September 17, 2025, with its new time slot 7:00 pm – 8:00 pm, to be able to capture the audience at home or during their relaxing time after all day work. This regular TV program is being aired live via CLTV 36 channel and Facebook live. Part of the program is the discussion on benefits and services, information materials (commercials), and 𝗣𝗵𝗶𝗹𝗛𝗲𝗮𝗹𝘁𝗵 𝗟𝗨𝗦𝗢𝗚 (𝗛𝗲𝗮𝗹𝘁𝗵) 𝗗𝗶𝗮𝗿𝗶𝗲𝘀 a combination of vlog and documentary style of capturing actual experiences and stories of members, partners, and stakeholders. In the pilot episode of PhilHealth D.R.I.P. the program had 975,000 views, 7,900 likes, 464 comments, as of September 24, 2025. See link below:https://web.facebook.com/cltv36official/videos/1448218476450378.

The “Alagang PhilHealth” of PRO III has also the following initiatives:• Facebook Live Streaming• Facebook Reels and Stories• Radio blocktime• Radio spots• Special Report (a life-glimpse (lakbay sa totoong buhay) documentary short video)• Billboards, Newsprint, and e-copy• Media, Academe, Influencers, Vloggers, and Artists partnership• Blended and face to face orientation and caravan

The “Alagang PhilHealth” of PRO III program will continue its services by land, air, across the water, and mountains to reach all communities, to learn and share different life stories, to ensure that no one is left behind in the provision of quality health care, and to gain inspiration in achieving the Universal Health Care.