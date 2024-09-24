Congressman Arjo Atayde ventures into business

Despite his busy schedule, Actor and Quezon City First District Representative Arjo Atayde ventured into business - Inasal Republic.

"I do business at night after everything. I have to work during the day. I really want to grow into it, learn more about it, explore and travel, and understand Filipino infusion," Arjo said.

"I'm starting here at Inasal Republic and as to why I entered the Inasal industry, it's not just a big industry, but because of course I trust the product. I won't jump into something if I don't trust it, just like everybody else," he added.

Arjo also gives credit to his wife actress Maine Mendoza for her unwavering support in everything he does.

"She's very supportive, especially kapag may gusto ng luto. There's no perfect restaurant, there's always something wrong but I guess it's something you really have to avoid and that's what we're trying to be keen on to really be able to serve the best we can. She's at the point where she judges and I of course receive it in a good way. She can be as honest as she can be and I really appreciate it, Arjo said.

He's been very successful in both his acting and political career. Does he and Maine have any family plans yet?

"Definitely, but we have priorities for now, she also has priorities but definitely we also prioritize each other besides all of these things, but again timing lang. But of course we have plans, we want to but there's a perfect time for that and definitely, malalaman niyo na lang," he said.

In terms of career, rumors had it that he recently turned down an offer to do an upcoming series titled "Incognito".

"I really want to do it, I feel bad but of course I have priorities and I have things to take care of. I don't want to be half-hearted for this project. This is also one of the reasons why I'm expanding the Inasal business. Just trying to juggle a lot of scheduled," he explained.

However, Arjo assured his fans that he will still do showbiz projects and is not stepping away from it entirely.

"I won't stop, it's just that I really have to lessen it. I would love to continue, but I'm committed to responsibilities and I have to take care and be responsible about it. I have to limit. I think I've done two projects for the year, as promised, and I think I'm good. Siguro next year na ulit." he stressed.