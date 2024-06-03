Construction of hospital building in Porac starts

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO---The construction of a new three-storey building at the Jose S. Lapid District Hospital in Porac town, Pampanga has started.

The project is being implemented by the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH).

Once completed, the P200-million three-storey building is expected to enhance healthcare for the town's residents.

The DPWH said that the additional infrastructure will also ensure the well-being of both patients and healthcare professionals.

The new building features modern amenities such as administrative offices, a laboratory, patient rooms, and other essential areas.

The new building will create a comfortable environment for patients and a streamlined work setting for medical staff, the agency said.

"The new building will not only symbolize health and well-being but also mark a significant stride towards a more inclusive healthcare system for the community of Porac," the DPWH said.