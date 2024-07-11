Construction of multispecialty hospital in Clark Freeport starts

The CMSMC site, which was inspected by President Marcos in July 2023, has an area of 5.7 hectares.

The Renal Building, with a P1-billion funding from the Department of Health, will be the first to be constructed by the Department of Public Works and Highways.

The six-storey structure has a total floor area of 10,600 square meters with a capacity of 110 beds (expandable to 272) and is projected to be completed within 18 months.

The Children’s Medical Center will simultaneously be constructed through a P1-billion funding from the Bloomberry Cultural Foundation. It has a similar floor area like the Renal Building and is also targeted to be completed in 18 months.

The Medical Arts Building, which detailed engineering design is undergoing review, will be funded by the Clark Development Corporation.

The CMSMC is one of 300 specialty hospitals that the government aims to build across the country by 2028.

Of the 300, 160 have been built and opened during the second year in office of President Marcos.