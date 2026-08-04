Construction starts for new PRC Pampang-Angeles building

The Philippine Red Cross (PRC) has announced the signing of a Deed of Donation and groundbreaking ceremony for its Pampanga-Angeles City Chapter Building.

The PRC said the project was made possible through the generosity of the Lazatin family, who donated a 300-square-meter parcel of land at Eastgate Commercial Center in San Jose, City of San Fernando.

The Red Cross said "the donation secures a permanent home for the chapter after vacating the provincial capitol property it had occupied for 78 years."

While the provincial government later provided a temporary office, the chapter said it sought a long-term solution to ensure the continuity of its humanitarian services.

PRC Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Richard J. Gordon lauded and thanked the Lazatins and Panlilios for donating the property.

“Today's donation is an act of humanitarian kindness that will benefit generations of Kapampangans. A Red Cross chapter must have a permanent home so it can continue serving communities without interruption. We are deeply grateful to the Lazatin family for ensuring that the Pampanga-Angeles City Chapter will always have a place from which to save lives and alleviate human suffering,” Gordon said.

Dr. Gwen Pang, PRC Secretary General, said the building represents an investment in stronger emergency response and better services for the people of Pampanga.

“Its strategic location near the expressway will allow our teams to reach accident scenes more quickly, helping us save more lives when every minute counts," said Pang.

Representing the donor family, Jaime T. Lazatin said the donation honors the family's partnership with the PRC.

He noted that the PRC has been a partner of the people of Pampanga by providing lifesaving services during emergencies and disasters.

Lazatin expressed the family's hope that the donation would help in strengthening the organization's mission for generations to come.

Gio Lazatin Magat said the land donation continues the family's decades-long partnership with the PRC.

He added the late Jesus S. Lazatin, former PRC Governor and Chairman of the PRC Pampanga-Angeles City Chapter Board of Directors, played a big role in rebuilding the chapter headquarters after it was damaged by lahar in the wake of the 1991 Mt. Pinatubo eruption.

Today, his son Jaime, continues that legacy as the Chapter Board Treasurer, according to Magat.

The PRC said the new building will strengthen the its capacity to provide blood services, disaster response, health programs, volunteer development, and emergency assistance in Pampanga and neighboring communities.