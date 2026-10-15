Contingency plans discussed during ACDRRMO meeting

The Angeles City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (ACDRRMC) held its Fourth Quarter Meeting on October 15, 2026, at the Angeles City Emergency Disaster Command Center (ACEDCC), presided over by Mayor Carmelo “Jon” Lazatin II.

The meeting, presided by Mayor Jon Lazatin, brought together representatives from various city offices and partner agencies.

The participants discussed measures to strengthen disaster preparedness, response, and resilience in Angeles City.

Among the main agenda was the discussion and approval of proposed local DRRMC resolutions covering various disaster risk reduction and management plans.

These included the Enhanced Local Climate Change Action Plan (LCCAP), Angeles City Public Service Continuity Plan (PSCP), Manual on Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs), and Multi-Hazard Early Warning System Standard Operating Procedures (MHEWS-SOP).

The council also discussed contingency plans for tropical cyclones, earthquakes, and human-induced hazards, including fires and active-shooting incidents, as well as the Evacuation Management Plan.

The city government said these plans are essential to establishing clear procedures and ensuring effective coordination before, during, and after emergencies or disasters.

Via Angeles City Information Office