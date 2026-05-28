Converge hosts pickleball tournament in Pampanga

The Power of X Pickleball Cup has wrapped up its North Luzon leg in Pampanga.

The event brought together athletes, enthusiasts, and celebrity players for a series of high-energy matches across the region.

Powered by Converge FiberX, the tournament made stops in Baguio, Tarlac, Nueva Ecija, and Pampanga throughout May 2026, promoting both the fast-growing sport of pickleball and the brand’s “Live to the #PowerOfX” campaign.

The Pampanga leg capped off the regional run with intense rallies and competitive court action, highlighted by appearances from celebrities Diana Zubiri, Andy Smith, Eric Fructuoso, and the dance group The Manoeuvres, who energized both players and spectators during the event.

Redge Cawatig, Regional Trade Marketing Manager of Converge FiberX, said the initiative reflects the company’s commitment to building stronger connections through sports and community activities.

Ai Aniceto, CEO of Kassa Media, said the tournament marks a milestone for the growing sport in the region.

The tournament is aimed to combine the excitement of pickleball with the reliability and speed associated with Converge FiberX, while also fostering community engagement through sports.

Following the successful North Luzon run, organizers announced that the Power of X Pickleball Cup will next head to Mindanao for its upcoming leg.

FiberX is Converge’s flagship residential fiber internet plan. It is built on a pure end-to-end fiber network, meaning data travels through fiber optic cables directly to homes providing more stable speeds, lower latency, and better overall performance.

Converge said it positions itself as a digital lifestyle enabler, supporting events, sports, and community initiatives such as the Power of X Pickleball Cup, which ties connectivity with active, real-world experiences.