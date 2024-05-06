Converge launches free wifi at NAIA 1 OFW Lounge

CLARK FREEPORT — Converge is providing free internet to overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) who will be staying at the OFW lounge in NAIA Terminal 1.

The free wifi will enhance their digital experience at the Philippines’ transit hubs.

Inaugurated in January 2024, the OFW lounge serves as a relaxing, contemporary facility especially dedicated for the country’s modern day heroes.

Converge’s connectivity, is equipped with 500 Mbps upload and download speeds.

“We laud this project of the House of Representatives, Overseas Workers Welfare Administration, Department of Migrant Workers (DMW), and Manila International Airport Authority (MIIA) to provide a designated place for our hard-working kababayans while they await their flights. To contribute to this effort, we have provided our fiber broadband connectivity for their use for 2 hours. If they are a Converge FiberX or Surf2Sawa subscriber, they have an additional 6 hours of internet access,” Converge Chief Sustainability Officer Benjamin Azada said.

The OFW passengers may log on to the Converge landing page then enjoy complimentary internet access.

A separate page will appear for existing Converge subscribers, and they may further avail of additional hours of connectivity.

This free wifi project is aligned with the company’s fourth pillar in its Sustainability Agenda, Creating Positive Community Impact.

Azada said efforts, such as these dovetails with Philippine Development Plan 2023-2028 (specifically the strategies of Reinvigorating Services and Enhanced Connectivity) two very relevant outcomes include enhancing inter-sectoral linkages through increasing internet speed, coverage, and network, and seamless and inclusive connectivity by addressing universal mobility and connectivity needs.

“We are proud to be a partner of the government in providing free wifi in public spaces, including this latest facility in NAIA Terminal 1. Our OFWs deserve no less than this seamless, high-quality connectivity to keep them connected to their loved ones and their employers abroad,” added Converge CEO and Co-Founder Dennis Anthony Uy.

Converge recently completed the roll-out of its Free WIFI project in all terminals of the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA).

Eight more airports nationwide are slated to be powered up with Converge fiber broadband in the next several months.