Converge launches free WiFi at NAIA Terminal 3

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO --- Converge ICT Solutions, Inc., headed by Kapampangan businessman Dennis Anthony Uy, on Tuesday launched its free WiFi services at Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal (NAIA) Terminal 3.

The company earlier expanded connectivity at the airport's Terminal 4 on July 4, 2023.

The free WiFi services, allow travelers convenience and communication access through a 120-minute internet access.

The move is part of Converge's partnership with the Department of Transportation (DOTr), Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) and airport operators signed in November last year.

The project is expected to extend free public wifi services in the passenger terminals of nine international and domestic airports across the country.

Passengers may experience a minimum bandwidth speed of 1Gbps at 80 percent service reliability at the arrival and departure areas of each passenger terminal building of airports.

In November 2022, Converge and Luzon International Premiere Airport Development Corporation (LIPAD), forged a partnership to fiber power the country’s premier international gateway in Central and North Luzon, the Clark International Airport (CRK).

CRK is touted as the first contactless airport in the country and runs on Converge’s enterprise-grade product, Direct Internet Access (DIA), which allows the airport to have a dedicated and hyper-secured internet service.

“Our airports are gateways to and from our country and they play a vital role in leaving a positive impression on the Philippines for tourists and locals alike. As an ICT company, we recognize our role in providing the connectivity and the right technology to ensure that people have a great experience in these facilities. It is therefore our honor to extend our capabilities to the DoTr, CAAP, and all our partner airports as we work together to empower travelers in this digital age,” said Uy.

Aside from CRK, other CAAP-operated airports covered by the partnership for the provisioning of free, fast, and reliable internet services in their departure and arrival areas include Mactan-Cebu International Airport Authority, Manila International Airport Authority, Davao International Airport Authority, Francisco Bangoy International Airport, Bacolod-Silay Airport, Iloilo International Airport, Laoag International Airport, Pagadian Airport, Tacloban Airport; and Zamboanga International Airport. (DIAA) of selected airports in the country.